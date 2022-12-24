Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,804 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

