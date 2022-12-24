Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,261,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,353,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 144,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,275,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

