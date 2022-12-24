Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 95,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.