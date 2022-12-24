Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Successful Portfolios LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 102.8% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.