Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Guardian Investment Management’s Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 16.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

