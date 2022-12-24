Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,964.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,876.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 486,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,032.4% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 56,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 31,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.