Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 234 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

