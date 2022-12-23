UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 641 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of WST opened at $235.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

