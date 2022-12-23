Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells $404,130.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NUE opened at $136.91 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

