National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.79 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRU opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.