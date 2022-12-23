National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 207,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

