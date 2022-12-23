Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 335,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

