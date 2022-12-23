LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

Shares of JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

