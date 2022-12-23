Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

