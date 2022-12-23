Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 1.7 %

FTNT opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.