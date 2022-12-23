Exeter Financial LLC Buys 209 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

