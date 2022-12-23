Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

