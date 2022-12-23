Brookstone Capital Management Sells 469 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

