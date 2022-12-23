Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NKE opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.