Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK stock opened at $381.79 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $236.84 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

