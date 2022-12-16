Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $674,469. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.20 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.48.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.