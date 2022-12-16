U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,401 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $94,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 272,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

USB stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

