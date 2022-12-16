Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,703 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.