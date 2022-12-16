Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,020 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Trading Down 4.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.40.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $476.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $623.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

