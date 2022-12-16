Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,647 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 337,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 337,026 shares in the company, valued at $50,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,337. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $150.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

