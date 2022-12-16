Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 209,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $455.02 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.