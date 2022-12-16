Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.46 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $66.73 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

