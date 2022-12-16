Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.29 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,502,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.