Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

