Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 25,305 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

