Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 4.5 %

ROK stock opened at $257.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

