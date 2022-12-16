Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

