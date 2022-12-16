Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 53,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $25,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.33. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

