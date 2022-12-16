Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,543,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 69,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 380,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $97,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,434,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,942,123,000 after purchasing an additional 617,956 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

