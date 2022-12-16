M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.