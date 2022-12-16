Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 298,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

