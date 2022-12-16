Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.8 %
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $267.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
See Also
