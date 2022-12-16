Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,684,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 521,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 87,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $3.82 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

