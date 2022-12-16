GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GXO opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

