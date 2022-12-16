Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 53,668 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,668 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in Apple by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 7,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.62. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.