Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 20,618 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

