Fundamentun LLC Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 7,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.