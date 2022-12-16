Fundamentun LLC Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,610 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 7,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 263,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Articles
