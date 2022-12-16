FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

