First National Bank of Omaha Has $74.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 69,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 380,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $97,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,434,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,942,123,000 after acquiring an additional 617,956 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $249.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.