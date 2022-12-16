Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,386 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.85% of Dover worth $147,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $5,050,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $4,666,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $1,074,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $234,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

