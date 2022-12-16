Credit Suisse Group Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $81.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $6,813,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

