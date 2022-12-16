Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

