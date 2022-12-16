Cim Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

