Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,556.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $174.17. The firm has a market cap of $902.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

