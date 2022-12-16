CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

